iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Casey J [Exclusive Video]

On our latest episode of iPraise Live, we sat down with Casey J for an exclusive acoustic set of songs from her newest album “The Gathering.” Casey J also spoke to us about the creation process of the album and how it was different in than her past experiences. Check out the video below.

This episode was brought to by GOD IS DOPE

Blogzworth Posted January 25, 2019

