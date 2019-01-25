iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Casey J [Exclusive Video]

| 01.25.19
On our latest episode of iPraise Live, we sat down with Casey J for an exclusive acoustic set of songs from her newest album “The Gathering.” Casey J also spoke to us about the creation process of the album and how it was different in than her past experiences. Check out the video below.

