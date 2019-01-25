CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

KIRK FRANKLIN PUSHES OUT NEW MUSIC

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kirkfranklin screengrabII

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

It’s always good when your favorite artists pushed out new music and for many they couldn’t me any more please with Kirk Franklin’s new release LOVE THEORY!

The feel is truly Kirk all the way, with infectious beats, and inspiring lyrics. Adding a cherry on top, the music mogul is also pushing out a video for the new single as well.

Check it out https://youtu.be/3aD8OK07iIY NOW.

Enjoy!

KIRK FRANKLIN PUSHES OUT NEW MUSIC was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 3 hours ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 23 hours ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 4 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 week ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close