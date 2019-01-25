KIRK FRANKLIN PUSHES OUT NEW MUSIC

It’s always good when your favorite artists pushed out new music and for many they couldn’t me any more please with Kirk Franklin’s new release LOVE THEORY!

The feel is truly Kirk all the way, with infectious beats, and inspiring lyrics. Adding a cherry on top, the music mogul is also pushing out a video for the new single as well.

Check it out https://youtu.be/3aD8OK07iIY NOW.

Enjoy!

