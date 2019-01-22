2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!

4 reads Leave a comment
The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced and we aren’t really mad. Well, kinda but not really. Here’s why…
BEST PICTURE
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”
Excited – BlackkKlansman, Green Book and Black Panther all got nominated. YES!
Mad – Where is If Beale Street Could Talk?
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Mad– Where is John David Washington for BlacKkKlansman?
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
DIRECTOR
Spike Lee
Pawel Pawlikowski
Yorgos Lanthimos
Alfonso Cuarón
Adam McKay
Excited – Spike Lee got nominated!
Mad – Where’s Berry Jenkins for If Beale Street Could Talk?
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Excited – Regina King got nominated! YES!
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Adam Driver, “BlackKKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Excited – Mahershala Ali has been nominated! AWESOME!!
Mad – Michael B. Jordan should have been nominated!
ORIGINAL SONG
“All The Stars” – “Black Panther”
“I’ll Fight” – “RBG”
“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – “Mary Poppins Returns”
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
Excited – Kendrick Lamar’s song got nominated!
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Excited – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is nominated! YES!!
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
Excited – both BlacKkKlansman and If Beale Street Could Talk got nominated!!
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“First Reformed”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“The Favourite”
“Vice”
Excited – Green Book got nominated!
Mad – Black Panther should have gotten nominated!
Overall, it is a good year for the Oscars. It will be interesting to see who ends up winning this year. If tradition holds, we already know a couple of awards, but we’ll know for sure on February 24th. The Oscars will air on ABC starting at 8pm. Click here for a full list of nominees.
