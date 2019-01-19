NC House Speaker Receives Backlash After Inviting Trump to Give State of the Union in Raleigh

On Friday, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore invited President Donald Trump to give his usually annual (but this year POSSIBLY-canceled) State of the Union address in Raleigh.

WRAL News reports, the speaker’s office confirmed that Moore, R-Cleveland, wrote to Trump two days after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Trump to cancel his address to Congress because of the ongoing partial government shutdown.

Moore wrote “The majestic character of our state House chamber and the splendor of North Carolina’s breathtaking landscapes are a fitting venue to deliver your second State of the Union address.”

Other selling points Moore included in his letter:

“Balanced” government. The Governor’s Office is held by a Democrat, and the General Assembly is under GOP control

One of the 10 most populous states

“A welcoming place for all,” including more than a million active-duty military or veterans

According to WRAL News, he went on to note then-President Bill Clinton’s address to a joint session of the North Carolina General Assembly in 1997.

However not everyone agrees with Moore. House Minority Leader Darren Jackson said he doesn’t think the invitation is a good idea.

Jackson, D-Wake, said on Twitter late Friday afternoon “Last thing NC needs is the DC circus in town. POTUS should re-open the govt. Do disaster relief. Help farmers. Pay workers. Do his job. Then come visit.”

Executive Director of the North Carolina Democratic Party, Kimberly Reynolds, called the invitation “a political stunt” intended to take attention away from Friday’s news that FBI agents have reached out to at least two state legislators regarding an anonymous letter targeting the speaker.

