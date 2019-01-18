CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Nurse Says God Put Her On A Certain Road To Save State Troopers Life

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Daily Camera Archives

Source: MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / Getty

There is a saying that says, “In the right place at the right time,” and for one nurse in North Carolina it’s true. According to ABC 6, Sherice Richardson was leaving her her home to pick up her toddler driving down Haynes Road.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She saw Trooper Daniel Harrell in his car and he had been shot.

Richardson recalls about that day,”I left the house at about 5:15 and I go on some country roads. I was going around the curve, passing blue lights and so I slowed down some more, then I got out of the car that’s when I seen the bullet holes in the windshield. I didn’t know it at the time but when I got to the car, he just had blood coming from his face and I was like ‘Oh my God, are you OK?’ and all I could hear him say was ‘I’m hit, I’m hit.’ I was like we need to give him help so I called 911.”

SEE ALSO: Jacky Clark-Chisholm On How Being A Nurse For 40 Years Inspires Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Moreover thankfully for Harrell, Richardson works as a registered nurse.

She said, “He had gauze in his car so I instructed another bystander to put pressure on his face while I was on the phone with EMS. He was able to hold it himself actually and I sat there and comforted him.”

Richardson waited until the EMS arrived to make sure he was okay. She said, ” God put me on that road for a reason at that time.”

Harrell was released from the hospital days later and we’re so happy that he survived this incident.

See photos of Erica Campbell below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Nurse Says God Put Her On A Certain Road To Save State Troopers Life was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 day ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close