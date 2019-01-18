Nurse Says God Put Her On A Certain Road To Save State Troopers Life

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There is a saying that says, “In the right place at the right time,” and for one nurse in North Carolina it’s true. According to ABC 6, Sherice Richardson was leaving her her home to pick up her toddler driving down Haynes Road.

She saw Trooper Daniel Harrell in his car and he had been shot.

Richardson recalls about that day,”I left the house at about 5:15 and I go on some country roads. I was going around the curve, passing blue lights and so I slowed down some more, then I got out of the car that’s when I seen the bullet holes in the windshield. I didn’t know it at the time but when I got to the car, he just had blood coming from his face and I was like ‘Oh my God, are you OK?’ and all I could hear him say was ‘I’m hit, I’m hit.’ I was like we need to give him help so I called 911.”

“I knew he probably got a bullet to the face.” Woman who was in right place at the right time Monday after @NCSHP trooper Daniel Harrell was shot talks about what she did Monday that could’ve helped save his life. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/gtOqSJ3UTT — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 17, 2019

Moreover thankfully for Harrell, Richardson works as a registered nurse.

She said, “He had gauze in his car so I instructed another bystander to put pressure on his face while I was on the phone with EMS. He was able to hold it himself actually and I sat there and comforted him.”

Richardson waited until the EMS arrived to make sure he was okay. She said, ” God put me on that road for a reason at that time.”

Harrell was released from the hospital days later and we’re so happy that he survived this incident.

