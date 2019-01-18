CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

List Of Free Community & MLK Events For The Weekend

0 reads
Leave a comment
MLK Events in Raleigh

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade – Radio One Raleigh

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 CLICK HERE for more MLK Events in the city.

 

  26th Annual Dr. MLK Prayer Breakfast
Event Date:          01/21/2019
Event Time:          8:00 AM
 
Venue Name:  Crown Exposition Center (Fayetteville Ministerial Council)
Address Line 1:  1960 Coliseum Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28306
Event Description:  The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council extends an open invitation to the community to join us at 26th Annual ‘Honoring Dr. MLK’s Legacy’ Prayer Breakfast. The Prayer Breakfast Keynote Speaker is Dr. Joseph High. Join us for a time of fellowship, discussion of social justice, and spiritual renewal, reflecting on the life and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Come let us celebrate the Legacy of one of the greatest, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Points of Contact for Ads, Sponsorship and Ticket information, are:

Dr. Maxie Dobson @ 910.624.7785

Rev. Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879

Guest can also visit: fayettevillemincouncil.org.

 

 

 

  Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service
Event Date:  01/20/2019
Event Time:  5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Rivers of Water Life Church
Address Line 1:  1764 Bingham Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28304
Event Description:  The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council extends an open invitation to the community to join us at 26th Annual Dr. MLK Worship Service! The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Floyd Wicker, Assistant Pastor, First Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC. The Host Church is Rivers of Water Life Church (Bishop Paul Keeter), 1764 Bingham Dr., Fay, NC 28304.

Join us as we gather for a commemorative service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s message and work. Bring a Friend and share the Word as we celebrate the Legacy of one of the greatest, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Worship Service is Free and Open to the public.
Event Contact:        Dr. Maxie Dobson/Rev. Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number:  (910) 624-7785/(910) 797-5879
Event Contact Email:  kimandbev@aol.com
Event Web Site:  fayettevillemincouncil.org

 

 

MLK Jr. Day of Celebration/Groundbreaking
Event Date:  01/21/2019
Event Time:  2:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  White Oak Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1621 White Oak Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Join us for A Day of Celebration to commemorate the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stand united with the White Oak Foundation as they celebrate the Groundbreaking Ceremony for a Daycare Facility and Construction of New Townhomes. There will also be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the White Oak Community Resource Center. Invited guests include Community Partners, Cary Town Council Members, NC House of Representatives, White Oak Foundation Board Members and Friends.

This event is free and open to the public. A tour of the White Oak Community Resource Center will take place and there will be light refreshments available.
Event Contact:  Yvonne Harrison
Event Contact Number:  (919) 362-6768
Event Contact Email:  yharrison69@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  whiteoakfoundationnc.org

 

 

 

Name of Event:  Deacons and Trustees Program
Event Date:  01/20/2019
Event Time:  3:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Hope Missionary Baptist Church In Wendell.
Address Line 1:  3039 Wendell Road
City, State, Zip:  Wendell, NC 27591
Event Description:  Deacons & Trustee Program with the Rev. Vernis Wright of Merry Grove Baptist Church, Zebulon NC as Guest Speaker.
Event Contact:  Deborah D. Johnson
Event Contact Number:  9195506686
Event Contact Email:  fasech@aol.com

 

 

 

Breaking Curses
Event Date:  01/18/2018
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Oasis Of Peace Community Church
Address Line 1:  3703 Junction Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27603
Event Description:  Delieverance and breakinget of curses church service
Event Contact:  John Oti
Event Contact Number:  9196499191
Event Contact Email:  john_oti@yahoo.com

 

 

Abney Chapel SDA’s Church Centennial Kick-Off
Event Date:  01/18/2019
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Abney Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church
Address Line 1:  2996 Rosehill Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville
Event Description:  Centennial Theme: Celebrating the Past, Committed to the Future

Come celebrate 100 years with us starting Friday, January 18, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11 am worship service where our first featured speaker is Dr. Henry Wright of Bowie, Maryland. Join us this weekend or anytime throughout the year as this celebration continues through Labor Day weekend!
Event Contact:  Francis Jackson
Event Contact Number:  910-670-6482
Event Contact Email:  plasticdivafrancis@gmail.com

 

 

Jacenta’s Food Packages of Love (Food Bank)
Event Date:  01/19/19
Event Time:  9:00 am to 11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Christ Worship Center Church
Address Line 1:  4453 Black Bridge Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills
Event Description:  CWCC will distribute food packages on a first come/first serve basis.
Event Contact:  Brenda Cooper
Event Contact Number:  9104327777
Event Contact Email:  alexisdsantana@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Www.cwcconline.org

 

 

 

Showdown Resource Network Forum
Event Date:  1/19/19
Event Time:  1:00-6:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Water Garden Park Senior Citizens Facility
Address Line 1:  8109 Marvino Lane
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description:  Bringing People and Opportunities Together

the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force of Cary

partners with Environmental Service Systems LLC,

[a Minority Owned Company] WFWP of NC, PDEFY &

Community Partners Consortium ‘Looking for A Few Best Businesses

& Top Class Workers “Resolved To Be Involved” ensuring a Cleaner Workplace.

If you are a business interested in developing a service account or

individuals needing employment, mark your calendar NOW and plan to be present

at the upcoming Kick-off Event for the 2019 MLK, Jr. Task For of Cary’s

Triangle Area Celebration featuring the “SHOWDOWN Resource Network Forum.”
Event Contact:  Carolyn Sampson
Event Contact Number:  (919) 307-4377
Event Contact Email:  pdefy1995@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.eventbrite.com/e/showdown-resource-network-forum-bringing-people-and-opportunities-toget

 

 

 

Annual Women’s Day Celebration
Event Date:  01/20/2019
Event Time:  10:45 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4442 Bonnetsville Road
City, State, Zip:  Clinton
Event Description:  Annual Women’s Day Celebration. Dr. Idella M. Fullwood will preach the Gospel. Asking all women to wear your favorite pair of “PEARLS”.
Event Contact:  Elder Dorcas Beatty
Event Contact Number:  9103852056
Event Contact Email:  dorcasbeatty@gmail.com

 

 

 

Community Calendar of events , free community events , local happenings , MLK events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 days ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 4 days ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 7 days ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 1 week ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 1 week ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 2 weeks ago
01.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close