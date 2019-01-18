List Of Free Community & MLK Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

26th Annual Dr. MLK Prayer Breakfast Event Date: 01/21/2019 Event Time: 8:00 AM Venue Name: Crown Exposition Center (Fayetteville Ministerial Council) Address Line 1: 1960 Coliseum Drive City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28306 Event Description: The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council extends an open invitation to the community to join us at 26th Annual ‘Honoring Dr. MLK’s Legacy’ Prayer Breakfast. The Prayer Breakfast Keynote Speaker is Dr. Joseph High. Join us for a time of fellowship, discussion of social justice, and spiritual renewal, reflecting on the life and ministry of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Come let us celebrate the Legacy of one of the greatest, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Points of Contact for Ads, Sponsorship and Ticket information, are: Dr. Maxie Dobson @ 910.624.7785 Rev. Yvonne Hodges @ 910.797.5879 Guest can also visit: fayettevillemincouncil.org.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Worship Service Event Date: 01/20/2019 Event Time: 5:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Rivers of Water Life Church Address Line 1: 1764 Bingham Drive City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28304 Event Description: The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council extends an open invitation to the community to join us at 26th Annual Dr. MLK Worship Service! The Keynote Speaker is Dr. Floyd Wicker, Assistant Pastor, First Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC. The Host Church is Rivers of Water Life Church (Bishop Paul Keeter), 1764 Bingham Dr., Fay, NC 28304. Join us as we gather for a commemorative service honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s message and work. Bring a Friend and share the Word as we celebrate the Legacy of one of the greatest, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Worship Service is Free and Open to the public. Event Contact: Dr. Maxie Dobson/Rev. Yvonne Hodges Event Contact Number: (910) 624-7785/(910) 797-5879 Event Contact Email: kimandbev@aol.com Event Web Site: fayettevillemincouncil.org

MLK Jr. Day of Celebration/Groundbreaking Event Date: 01/21/2019 Event Time: 2:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: White Oak Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1621 White Oak Church Road City, State, Zip: Apex, NC 27523 Event Description: Join us for A Day of Celebration to commemorate the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Stand united with the White Oak Foundation as they celebrate the Groundbreaking Ceremony for a Daycare Facility and Construction of New Townhomes. There will also be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the White Oak Community Resource Center. Invited guests include Community Partners, Cary Town Council Members, NC House of Representatives, White Oak Foundation Board Members and Friends. This event is free and open to the public. A tour of the White Oak Community Resource Center will take place and there will be light refreshments available. Event Contact: Yvonne Harrison Event Contact Number: (919) 362-6768 Event Contact Email: yharrison69@yahoo.com Event Web Site: whiteoakfoundationnc.org

Name of Event: Deacons and Trustees Program Event Date: 01/20/2019 Event Time: 3:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church In Wendell. Address Line 1: 3039 Wendell Road City, State, Zip: Wendell, NC 27591 Event Description: Deacons & Trustee Program with the Rev. Vernis Wright of Merry Grove Baptist Church, Zebulon NC as Guest Speaker. Event Contact: Deborah D. Johnson Event Contact Number: 9195506686 Event Contact Email: fasech@aol.com

Breaking Curses Event Date: 01/18/2018 Event Time: 7pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Oasis Of Peace Community Church Address Line 1: 3703 Junction Blvd City, State, Zip: Raleigh NC 27603 Event Description: Delieverance and breakinget of curses church service Event Contact: John Oti Event Contact Number: 9196499191 Event Contact Email: john_oti@yahoo.com

Abney Chapel SDA’s Church Centennial Kick-Off Event Date: 01/18/2019 Event Time: 7pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Abney Chapel Seventh Day Adventist Church Address Line 1: 2996 Rosehill Rd City, State, Zip: Fayetteville Event Description: Centennial Theme: Celebrating the Past, Committed to the Future Come celebrate 100 years with us starting Friday, January 18, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11 am worship service where our first featured speaker is Dr. Henry Wright of Bowie, Maryland. Join us this weekend or anytime throughout the year as this celebration continues through Labor Day weekend! Event Contact: Francis Jackson Event Contact Number: 910-670-6482 Event Contact Email: plasticdivafrancis@gmail.com

Jacenta’s Food Packages of Love (Food Bank) Event Date: 01/19/19 Event Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Christ Worship Center Church Address Line 1: 4453 Black Bridge Road City, State, Zip: Hope Mills Event Description: CWCC will distribute food packages on a first come/first serve basis. Event Contact: Brenda Cooper Event Contact Number: 9104327777 Event Contact Email: alexisdsantana@gmail.com Event Web Site: Www.cwcconline.org

Showdown Resource Network Forum Event Date: 1/19/19 Event Time: 1:00-6:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Water Garden Park Senior Citizens Facility Address Line 1: 8109 Marvino Lane City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27613 Event Description: Bringing People and Opportunities Together the Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force of Cary partners with Environmental Service Systems LLC, [a Minority Owned Company] WFWP of NC, PDEFY & Community Partners Consortium ‘Looking for A Few Best Businesses & Top Class Workers “Resolved To Be Involved” ensuring a Cleaner Workplace. If you are a business interested in developing a service account or individuals needing employment, mark your calendar NOW and plan to be present at the upcoming Kick-off Event for the 2019 MLK, Jr. Task For of Cary’s Triangle Area Celebration featuring the “SHOWDOWN Resource Network Forum.” Event Contact: Carolyn Sampson Event Contact Number: (919) 307-4377 Event Contact Email: pdefy1995@yahoo.com Event Web Site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/showdown-resource-network-forum-bringing-people-and-opportunities-toget

Annual Women’s Day Celebration Event Date: 01/20/2019 Event Time: 10:45 am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 4442 Bonnetsville Road City, State, Zip: Clinton Event Description: Annual Women’s Day Celebration. Dr. Idella M. Fullwood will preach the Gospel. Asking all women to wear your favorite pair of “PEARLS”. Event Contact: Elder Dorcas Beatty Event Contact Number: 9103852056 Event Contact Email: dorcasbeatty@gmail.com

