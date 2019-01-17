Faith Walking: God Is My Source [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We all go through troubles in life and when our back is against the wall sometimes forget that no matter what God will provide and is our source. Erica Campbell mentioned that if she went to the faucet and the water didn’t turn on then she would have to check the source of where her water comes from.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

We must always remember that God no matter what supplies all of our needs. When we lose our job, stressed out or anything like that he provides.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Fasting [VIDEO]

Erica wants us to shut out the noise of negativity. Tap into the strength God gives us and never forget that he has so much in store for us.

See photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 photos Launch gallery 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 1 of 21 2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 2 of 21 3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 3 of 21 4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 4 of 21 5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 5 of 21 6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 6 of 21 7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 7 of 21 8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 8 of 21 9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 9 of 21 10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 10 of 21 11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 11 of 21 12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 12 of 21 13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 13 of 21 14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 14 of 21 15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 15 of 21 16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 16 of 21 17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 17 of 21 18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 18 of 21 19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 19 of 21 20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 20 of 21 21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018 Source: 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Faith Walking: God Is My Source [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com