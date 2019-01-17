Faith Walking: God Is My Source [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
We all go through troubles in life and when our back is against the wall sometimes forget that no matter what God will provide and is our source. Erica Campbell mentioned that if she went to the faucet and the water didn’t turn on then she would have to check the source of where her water comes from.
We must always remember that God no matter what supplies all of our needs. When we lose our job, stressed out or anything like that he provides.
Erica wants us to shut out the noise of negativity. Tap into the strength God gives us and never forget that he has so much in store for us.
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
