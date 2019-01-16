CLEO TV Brings In The New Year With A Preview Party in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, TX – January 15, 2019 – On Thursday, TV One hosted a private event at CiRCO in Dallas, TX to celebrate and preview new entertainment network CLEO TV on Thursday, January 10. Derived from the name Cleopatra, CLEO TV is an aspirational lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. The network promises a unique and diverse lineup of short and long-form programming that reflects the multifaceted interests of this generation. With a bold, fearless and fresh take, CLEO TV gives multicultural young women a destination for content centered around travel, home design, relationships, finances, cooking, talk shows, movies, docu-series, sitcoms and much more. CLEO TV will be broadly distributed on Comcast Xfinity beginning January 19, 2019, with additional affiliate distribution agreements to be announced in the coming months.

Talent, influencers, advertisers and TV executives turned out for the premiere event. TV One Executives in attendance at the event included Chief Executive Officer, Urban One, Inc. & Chairman/CEO, TV One Alfred Liggins, General Manager Michelle Rice, EVP of Ad Sales and Marketing Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay and SVP of Integrated Marketing Jeff Meza. CURLS Beauty Brands Founder Mahisha Dellinger, and CLEO TV launch sponsor, was also present.

VIPs in attendance at the event included Jake Smollett (CLEO TV Co-Host, Living By Design with Jake and Jazz), Jazz Smollett (CLEO TV Co-Host, Living By Design with Jake and Jazz), Chef Jernard Wells (CLEO TV Co-Host, New Soul Kitchen), Tai Beauchamp (CLEO TV Personality and Media Influencer), Claudia Jordan (Real Housewives Of Atlanta), Sai Sankoh (Creative Director/Social Media Maven), Pat Smith (wife of Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith) and TV Legal Analyst Yodit Tewolde.

For more information on CLEO TV, visit CLEO TV’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.mycleo.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@mycleotv) using the hashtag #CLEOTV.

PHOTOS FROM THE CLEO TV DALLAS, TX PREVIEW EVENT

(Photo Credit: Michael Barrera, Courtesy of TV One)

