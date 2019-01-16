CLOSE
Learn More About Raleigh’s New Multi-Story Civic Tower

city center of Raleigh, North Carolina

Source: Don Klumpp / Getty

Residents can learn more about Raleigh’s new civic campus today. The city is hosting two information session to introduce the first phase of the project. The new building will be twenty story’s and located on McDowell street near Hargett street. The entire project will consolidate Raleigh city  governments services and administration.

Stop by to learn more about the future facilities that will house Raleigh’s services and personnel:

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center, Room 201

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 5 – 7 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center, Room 201

Thursday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Raleigh Convention Center, Room 305A

Triangle Activities Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King

Learn More About Raleigh’s New Multi-Story Civic Tower was originally published on foxync.com

