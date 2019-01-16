JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS LEADS 2019 STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS WITH NINE NOMINATIONS

Top Nominees this Year also Include Brian Courtney Wilson, Tori Kelly, Kelontae Gavin, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Cheryl Thomas Fortune, Donald Lawrence & Tri-City, Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, Jarrell Smalls and Company

(CHICAGO, IL) January 15, 2019 – Central City Productions announces the nominees in 28 categories for the 34th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, hosted again this year by history-making artist, Kirk Franklin on Friday, March 29. Contemporary gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds leads the field of nominees this year with nine nominations. The powerhouse singer earned recognition for his work on the album “Make Room” (Entertainment One) as well as in the key categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, CD of the Year, Producer of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year.

With seven nominations, chart-topping soloist Maranda Curtis, is recognized by the Stellar Awards voting body for excellence in the categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, CD of the Year, Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year, Recorded Music package of the Year, and Praise and Worship CD of the Year for her work on “Open Heaven” (Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade). This year promises to pleasantly surprise the gospel audience with nominations for secular artists Snoop Dogg and Tori Kelly. Snoop Dogg garners a respectable three nominations for CD of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, and Special Event CD of the Year with his hit CD “Bible of Love” (RCA/Inspiration), and Tori Kelly’s angelic vocals have landed her three nominations in the categories of Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year with the smash hit “Hiding Place” (Schoolboy/Capitol), as well as Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year for her collaboration on “Never Alone” (Schoolboy/Capitol) with Stellars Host Kirk Franklin. Todd Dulaney is blessed with six nominations for “Your Great Name” (Entertainment One) for Artist of the Year, CD of the Year, Producer of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, and Praise & Worship CD of the Year. Jekalyn Carr continues to rise higher in the gospel genre, earning five nominations this year in the top categories of Artist of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, Traditional Female Vocalist of the Year, Traditional CD of the Year, and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year for her work on “One Nation Under God” (Lunjeal Music Group).

With four nominations each, Koryn Hawthorne, Kelontae Gavin, Bishop Noel Jones & City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir, and Jarrell Smalls and Company solidify their staying power in gospel music, representing contemporary and traditional gospel, respectively. Hawthorne is recognized for Song of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Gavin has garnered Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary CD of the Year, and Praise & Worship CD of the Year. Bishop Jones & CORSC and Jarrell Smalls & Company are vying for Traditional CD of the Year among their four nods each.

Other artists earning Stellar nominations include: Judah Band, The Walls Group, Earnest Pugh, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, VaShawn Mitchell, Jason Nelson, Israel Houghton, Fred Hammond, Jor’Dan Armstrong, and Brent Jones & the Waco Community Choir.

Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, Inc. commented, “I am extremely excited about our 2019 Stellar Awards nominees. This year’s multiple nominations of new, established, as well as secular artists are a testament to the continued growth and success of gospel music and its appeal to a wide range of audiences across all genres. The Stellar Awards continues to be committed to celebrating the best in music that inspires and uplifts everyone.”

The Stellar Awards show taping will return to The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29, 2019 and is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from $50 – $200 at www.ticketmaster.com.

The week’s activities begin with the Stellar Awards Independent Artist Showcase, taking place on Wednesday, March 27, with winners performing at the non-televised awards pre-show ceremony. The 2019 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Pre-Show is scheduled for Thursday, March 28 to showcase non-televised award winners. Also, the Stellar Gospel Radio Awards & Showcase will be held on Friday, March 29, honoring top radio stations and announcers serving urban gospel music audiences. Tickets for each event can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com.

