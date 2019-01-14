Brian Courtney Wilson Releases New Song, “Increase My Faith” [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Brian Courtney Wilson is back with new music!

Following the release of his hit single, “A Great Work,” Wilson has released a new single called “Increase My Faith,” which speaks to his 2019 goal to increase faith and greatness.

“The Lord is preparing me for great things that I have yet to see, but on days when it’s hard to believe…increase my faith,” he sings.

The new song comes just in time for Wilson’s “The Vintage Tour” with Fred Hammond.

Check out his live performance of the track below!

