GRIFF's Prayer: Excuses GRIFF Would Make If He Had To Go To Work Without Getting Paid

Get Up Erica
| 01.11.19
Dismiss

The government shutdown continues and a lot of workers aren’t getting paid. GRIFF mentioned that it’s crazy people have to still report to work and not receive a paycheck.

He spoke about the excuses he would make if he had to work and not get paid for it. GRIFF said he would tell them he had to walk his fish and other things.

He’s keeping the federal workers in his prayers and hopes at TSA he’s able to get through quickly despite the shutdown.

GRIFF’s Prayer: Excuses GRIFF Would Make If He Had To Go To Work Without Getting Paid [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

