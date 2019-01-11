Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week

Wendi Henderson Wyatt talks with Melissa about her ministry and latest music of worship.

Join us as we shine a light on new music, new sound, new artist and more. Join Melissa in the midday to hear a new single every week at 10am in the midday.

This week Melissa featured Wendi Henderson Wyatt and her song “Let God Arise.” This is a wonderful song of Worship so for my worshippers — let’s go in!!!

More on Wendi Henderson Wyatt:

Wendi Henderson Wyatt is a native of Rochester, New York; a wife, mother of two and serves with her husband as co-Pastor of the Body of Christ Worship Center in Columbus, GA. For over 25 years she has served as a Minister of Music, Worship leader and author while also traversing the world ministering in song and the preached word. She’s a highly sought after facilitator for conferences and workshops sharing with those who serve in music ministry. Wendi is a prolific songwriter; penning many profound songs including the popular and award winning “No Reason to Fear” which was performed by JJ Hairston as the finale of the 2018 Stellar Awards. “No Reason to Fear” was featured as the theme song for the 2018 McDonald’s Gospel Fest Tour.

Wendi has a new single “Let God Arise” (produced by her son Chris “Myke Grizzly” Wyatt) on her own label Halal Records and distributed by Indie Blu Music. It’s available TODAY…RIGHT NOW on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify!

Follow Wendi on IG: @wendihwyatt and on FB: @wendi Henderson wyatt

