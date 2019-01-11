Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week

Local
| 01.11.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Microphone and stand in the spotlight

Source: Stockbyte / Getty

Wendi Henderson Wyatt talks with Melissa about her ministry and latest music of worship.

Join us as we shine a light on new music, new sound, new artist and more.  Join Melissa in the midday to hear a new single every week at 10am in the midday.

This week Melissa featured Wendi Henderson Wyatt and her song “Let God Arise.”  This is a wonderful song of Worship so for my worshippers — let’s go in!!!

More on Wendi Henderson Wyatt:

Wendi Henderson Wyatt is a native of Rochester, New York; a wife, mother of two and serves with her husband as co-Pastor of the Body of Christ Worship Center in Columbus, GA. For over 25 years she has served as a Minister of Music, Worship leader and author while also traversing the world ministering in song and the preached word. She’s a highly sought after facilitator for conferences and workshops sharing with those who serve in music ministry. Wendi is a prolific songwriter; penning many profound songs including the popular and award winning “No Reason to Fear” which was performed by JJ Hairston as the finale of the 2018 Stellar Awards. “No Reason to Fear” was featured as the theme song for the 2018 McDonald’s Gospel Fest Tour.

Wendi has a new single “Let God Arise” (produced by her son Chris “Myke Grizzly” Wyatt) on her own label Halal Records and distributed by Indie Blu Music. It’s available TODAY…RIGHT NOW  on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify!

  • Follow Wendi on IG: @wendihwyatt and on FB: @wendi Henderson wyatt

 

Pick Hit of Week , Wendi Henderson Wyatt

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 days ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 3 days ago
01.09.19
Jazmine Barnes Suspect: “Fight At Club Led To…
 4 days ago
01.08.19
LeToya Luckett Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl,…
 4 days ago
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting
 6 days ago
01.07.19
RIP: Nordstorm Co-President Blake Nordstrom Dies At 58
 1 week ago
01.03.19
$35,000 Reward Offered For 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Killer
 1 week ago
01.02.19
History: 17 African-American Judges Officially Sworn In As…
 1 week ago
01.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close