Getting Motivated With Gloria Mayfield Banks

It takes a special type of person to motivate people; Dr. Gloria Mayfield Banks is the type of person. Overcoming the hurdles of being dyslexic ,but proudly earned her Harvard MBA; she is a prime example of,  “You can teach it , once you’ve done it”.

We all experience the fear of just doing something in our life, without a plan; Gloria Mayfield Banks reminds us, “Life is not a rehearsal. Do what it takes today.”

It’s easier to say plan out the next step, or wait until everything is in order, but when will it all be 100% in order. You can plan for everything and you may only have this moment right now to move forward on an opportunity that will change your life.

It’s easy to look at someone at the top of their game and admire how easy it looks. We can’t forget it took work for this outcome. It’s best to look at your day to say choices you may, to become great. The best way to explain this  by Gloria Mayfield Banks, “Your mountain top moments are created in your daily intentional choices”.

“Take a step in the “BAD” direction… identify your God given talents. Make a list of those, and then a list of your current activities. Do they align? If not, make a change this week!” Speaks volume from Banks, because you don’t want to put focus on the wrong things, but the “God given talents” you should be focused on”

Did you see it!? O- M-G… our #SuperBadAllDayLong Show with Special Guest, @barbara_bates was #Powerful! 💚 Whatever season you are in, her words will shift you! Riveting story, priceless takeaway. 💚 Our theme- “Your Talents- Your Courageous Choices”! We all have God Given talents, but are you using them to leave your mark on this world? 💚 If you missed yesterday’s episode, check it out on Facebook.com/GloriaMayfieldBanksPage 💚 Then, take a Step in the “BAD” Direction. 💚 Talk to me this week! What are your Talents? How could you use them to do what you are passionate about? What can you change this week to make sure your god given talents and activity is in alignment? . . #GloNation #SBADL #motivation #inspiration #motivationalspeaker #womeninbusiness #mentorship #girlboss

We are excited to announce

Gloria Mayfield Banks

as the featured speaker at

Women’s Empowerment 2019!

April 27th 2019 at PNC Arena  #WE2019 

Get Your Tickets Today!

 

Getting Motivated With Gloria Mayfield Banks was originally published on hiphopnc.com

