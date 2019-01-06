CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “My Plans–God’s Will”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Source: CeCe McGhee / CeCe McGhee

PROVERBS 16:3 (AMP)

Commit your works to the LORD [submit and trust them to Him], and your plans will succeed [if you respond to His will and guidance].  

EXPLANATION:

God’s way is the best way. We must trust Him when we make our plans; after all, He knows the end before the beginning. Even with delays and detours, God’s way is the best for us. Trust and obey.

Scripture For The Week “My Plans–God’s Will” was originally published on 955thelou.com

