Durham’s Alston Ave. Closes For A Year

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Sometime after 7pm today (Friday), a portion of Alston Ave. in Durham will be closed for a year.

A nearly half mile stretch of North Alston Avenue will be closed to through traffic to widen Alston Ave. and also to replace water and sewer pipes under the pavement between Main and Liberty streets.

The closure will take place in two six-month segments. The road will initially be closed between Main and Taylor streets, then reopened to local traffic by mid-summer. Then it will be shut down between Taylor and Liberty streets for the remainder of the year.

Drivers will be redirected to Main, Elizabeth and Holloway streets.

source:  News & Observer

