Dead Person Found Inside Crashed Car In Durham

Durham police found a dead body inside a vehicle after residence reported a car hitting several parked cars at Southern Oaks in Durham.

A death investigation is underway as officers found the driver already dead and do not believe the crash caused the drivers death.

Durham Police Department said officers received a call before 4 a.m. about a car hitting several parked cars at Southern Oaks at Davis Park by Cortland, an apartment complex at the intersection of Hopson Road and Davis Drive–which has a Morrisville address but is located in Durham County.

source: ABC11.com

