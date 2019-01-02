Gas Prices Are Low For The Moment

As we kick off 2019 in NC, gas prices are low but they may not last long.

According to AAA, gas prices are the lowest December rates in two years.

AAA says nationally, retail averages have dropped 83 of the past 90 days. In North Carolina, gas prices are down about 25 cents in the last month.

Analysts say the decline at the pump is due to weakness in the stock market and concerns about global crude oversupply.

AAA says the low prices may not last long into the new year though, with OPEC cutting oil production by 1.2 million gallons a day starting next week to boost the market.

Find the top ten lowest prices in North Carolina according to gasbuddy.com here.

TOP 5 LOWEST GAS PRICES IN RALEIGH:

1) COSTCO Wake Forest Rd. & Six Forks $1.99

2) SAMS CLUB S. Saunders & I-40 $2.00

3) SUNOCO Micthell Mill Rd. & Louisburg Rd. $2.04

4) EXXON New Bern near Wilders Grove. Ln $2.04

5) BP S. Saunders & I-40 $2.05

source: ABC11.com

