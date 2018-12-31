First Night Celebration In Raleigh Rain Or Shine

This is the 28th year for the event that is part street festival but also part indoors.

The children’s celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the NC Museum of History NC Museum of Natural Sciences with an early bedtime friendly acorn drop at 7 p.m. before the midnight bash.

The mainstage and acorn will be located at the corner of Davie and Fayetteville streets this year due to construction.

An $11 day pass ($15 day of) gets you access to all the indoor and outdoor venues, rides, as well as a pop-up roller rink.

Parking is mapped out on the free First Night App and there are GoRaleigh shuttles running from NC State and Triangle Town Center.

source: ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: