First Night Celebration In Raleigh Rain Or Shine

0 reads Leave a comment
The big Acorn Drop and New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks downtown Raleigh will happen tonight, rain or shine.
This is the 28th year for the event that is part street festival but also part indoors.
The children’s celebration runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the NC Museum of History NC Museum of Natural Sciences with an early bedtime friendly acorn drop at 7 p.m. before the midnight bash.
The mainstage and acorn will be located at the corner of Davie and Fayetteville streets this year due to construction.
An $11 day pass ($15 day of) gets you access to all the indoor and outdoor venues, rides, as well as a pop-up roller rink.
Parking is mapped out on the free First Night App and there are GoRaleigh shuttles running from NC State and Triangle Town Center.
source: ABC11.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours