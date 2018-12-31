CLOSE
Lion Escapes NC Animal Preserve And Attacks And Kills Female Intern

Profile view of lion resting in dry grass landscape

Source: Adriano Argenio / Getty

Sunday Officials in Caswell County confirmed that a 22-year-old woman at a nature conservatory near Burlington was attacked and killed by a lion. The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office reported while a team was doing a routine cleaning the lion escaped its enclosure. The cleaning was led by a professionally trained animal keeper. The victims name is Alexandra Black. The lion was fatally shot to allow emergency workers to retrieve Black. More on the story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

 

 

 

