3 reads Leave a comment
The newly engaged Jemele Hill said her prayer and now newly engaged.
Posting her photos saying “I’ve called this my year of transition. I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”
Yes, Hill is the poster child for walking with faith. Her journey has lead her to this point of happiness. Congrats Jemele Hill!
Related Article:
Jemele Hill Says “If Colin Kaepernick Had Put His Hands On A Woman, He’d Still Be In The NFL”
Jemele Hill Said Yes! was originally published on foxync.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours