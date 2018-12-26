CLOSE
Wake County Christmas Tree Recycling Locations

The presents are unwrapped now what to do with your live Christmas tree?

Residents in Wake County can recycle their trees at several locations. Happy Trails Christmas tree recycling will turn your “live” tree into mulch and spread it throughout the county.

Drop off your tree at one of several recycling centers or county parks today through January 27th. A reminder all decorations must be removed from all trees before they are dropped off.

Trees can be dropped off from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., seven days a week:

*10505 Old Stage Road, Garner

*6120 Old Smithfield Road, Apex

*3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

*5051 Wendell Blvd./U.S. 64 Business, Wendell

The following Wake County parks will accept trees from 8 a.m. until sunset seven days a week:

*Blue Jay Point County Park – 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh

*Harris Lake County Park – 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill

*Lake Crabtree County Park – 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville

*Green Hills County Park – 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh

All locations will be closed on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

