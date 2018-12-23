CLOSE
Prayer Requests “Give God Thanks For His Gift”

POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

One Way Mission

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Bernice H

Family of Eula J Flowers

Family of Nancy Wilson

Deziree J

Pastor Nathaniel Griffin

Rev. Maurice McDaniel

Barbara B

Rev. D Strong, New Home MBC

Rev. Harold Ellis III, Clayton MBC

Mother Nellie Knox

Brian & Linda F

Wanda C

Family of Jean Ruth Stewart

Pastor Wooten, Mt Bethel MBC

Rev. Sam Duckworth

Rev. Lauren H

Rev. Manfret M

Felicia

Dorothy M

Shannon H

Reva W

Hadley Tech Class of 1961

Virginia J

Pastor and Lady T

Journey of Faith Church

Tonia JV – Waldorf, MD

Tyrone V. – Waldorf, MD

Ashley B

Jalen B

Reginald & Nikki

Robert B

Alvin T

Marilyn

Alvin P

Cheryl W

Min. Melvin St Clair

Bishop GL & Mrs Harris, Sr – SF Bay, CA

Chanel B – Fort Belvoir, VA

Kaylay S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Michael L – Fort Belvoir, VA

Maxine S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Pamela T

Sandra Y

Janie

Sherry M

Lisa E

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

