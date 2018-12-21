Holiday Travel in Full Effect as Christmas Day Nears

Christmas is just four days away, so that means holiday travel is shifting into overdrive with air travel at Raleigh-Durham International Airport expected to soar. The line to clear security snaked through the terminal and curved around to the terminal doors, as early as Friday morning.

Traveling passengers are advised by airlines to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight. WRAL reports that airport administrators say 575,000 passengers departed from RDU during the month of November last year, and this year we are expected to see an 11 percent increase, airport administrators say.

Be advised that passengers who fly out of RDU, but are traveling along the East Coast could see delays because of a massive system that brought wet weather from Florida northward to New York. Travel on the nation’s interstates and highways are also expected to be busy. AAA has predicted this year to be the nation’s busiest travel year since 2001, as more than a third of Americans will travel over Christmas and New Year’s in 2018.

Nearly 113 million Americans are expected to hit the roads this year, a 4.4 percent increase over last year, according to a survey commissioned by AAA,. However, falling gasoline prices should make travel by vehicle easier with prices for a gallon of unleaded gas hovering just above the $2 per gallon mark.

