Eric Reid Exposes NFL For 7th “Random” Drug-Test Since Joining Panthers

Following Monday’s 12-9 defeat to the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was randomly selected for a drug test. However according to Reid, this is the seventh time he has been tested despite appearing in just 11 games for the Panthers this season.

As Reid went unsigned to open the 2018 season, some (including Reid himself) thought his inability to land another contract was a result of his social activism and decision to kneel during the national anthem. In 2016 Reid was the first player to kneel with Colin Kaepernick, when the former San Francisco 49ers began drawing attention toward issues of racial inequality and police brutality.

Reid has remained outspoken regarding the topics he and Kaepernick raised years ago. In May, Reid followed Kaepernick in filing a collusion lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 teams, saying he was being frozen out of the league.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: