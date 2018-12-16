THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: LOVE AND WORSHIP GOD Adult/Young Adult Topic: CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE Printed Text: Psalm 103:1-17, 21-22

KEY VERSE: Psalm 103:12 – KJV As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us. Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People feel anxiety and confusion when they remember their personal failures and as they continually face life’s trials. What consolation is there? The psalmist lists the many reasons why God’s steadfast love inspires enthusiastic thanksgiving rather than dismay.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

God’s amazing and unconditional love for us serves as a template for how we are called to love others. Part of God’s love for us includes the extending of care and comfort to us in times of trouble. There is no emotional pit that is so deep that God cannot reach it. Such extreme love deserves a response from the recipient through unceasing praise and faithful devotion. As we serve God with all our hearts, souls, minds, and strength, we should praise God with all our being.

Praise that is not personal is either imitated or manufactured. Praise and worship that emanate from the soul is all-encompassing and includes every part of one’s life and existence. The Psalmist describes as benefits the blessings that come along with having a personal relationship with God.

PRAYER Lord God of heaven and earth, thank you for your great mercy toward us. We praise you for your limitless grace. Help us to honor you with lives that sacrifice for the good of others. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

Sunday School Review "Love and Worship God"

