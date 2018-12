How Pushing Boundaries Has Helped Deitrick Haddon Fulfill His Purpose [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Deitrick Haddon has not only lended his voice to sing the praises of God, but just released a new project “Greatest Gift” with Zaytoven. The two also worked earlier this year as Deitrick wrote two songs on Usher’s new album.

Deitrick was recently criticized for talking about making love on the Christmas album and spoke out about it. He’s known to push boundaries, but believes more people in the church need to talk about certain topics like sex and not feel ashamed of it. He believe his purpose has been to teach certain lessons as well as spread the gospel.

Moreover, this holiday is so special to him because he proposed to his wife on Christmas. He also mentioned that in marriage you have sex and people need to stop being oblivious to the topic.

Erica Campbell spoke about how it would be great if conversations like that would happen to help educate. She also talked about how younger kids will talk about it with their friends, watch porn or other things to learn about it.

Furthermore, Deitrick said when he talked about one particular song he told everyone it was for married couples. He also mentioned that everyone goes through puberty and it should be okay to share weaknesses that made you gain strengths.

In another part of the interview Deitrick also talked about how working with Zaytoven was a blessing. He’s gotten a lot more opportunities to not only share the word of God, but to show off his talents.

Lastly, Deitrick said, “Usher is a beast.” He expressed that his vocal talent was amazing and looks forward to working with more artists in the future. Deitrick also gave insight on sharing the word of God with artists while in the studio.

