Get Up! News Roundup: Michelle Obama Adds Dates To Her Book Tour, Robert Townsend Wants To Create “The Five Heartbeats” Broadway Play & More

Get Up Erica
| 12.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming” is the number 1 selling book of 2018 after just two weeks of being released. She’s been touring to different cities to talk about not only her new book, but sharing advice and everyone is loving it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Michelle recently added 21 more dates to her tour, but make sure you keep checking her website to get those tickets when there released.

SEE ALSO: Robert Townsend Shares The Story Behind The “I Feel Like Going On” Scene In “The Five Heartbeats” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In other news, Robert Townsend made us fall in love with his hit movie “The Five Heartbeats” and now wants to bring it to Broadway. Townsend and co-writer of the movie, Kennan Ivory Waynes would love for fans to see this on Broadway and we hope this happens.

Lastly, we must keep Donnie McClurkin in our prayers. The gospel singer was involved in a car accident and was hospitalized. McClurkin went on social media to thank God as well as the two people that helped him.

Make sure you check out 5 must see movies of faith.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

Continue reading 5 Must See Movies Of Faith

5 Must See Movies Of Faith

These are the must see films of faith.

Get Up! News Roundup: Michelle Obama Adds Dates To Her Book Tour, Robert Townsend Wants To Create “The Five Heartbeats” Broadway Play & More was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mali Music & T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh Talk Careers…
 2 days ago
12.12.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 6 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 6 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 1 week ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 1 week ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 2 weeks ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 2 weeks ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close