Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Michelle Obama’s book “Becoming” is the number 1 selling book of 2018 after just two weeks of being released. She’s been touring to different cities to talk about not only her new book, but sharing advice and everyone is loving it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Michelle recently added 21 more dates to her tour, but make sure you keep checking her website to get those tickets when there released.

SEE ALSO: Robert Townsend Shares The Story Behind The “I Feel Like Going On” Scene In “The Five Heartbeats” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In other news, Robert Townsend made us fall in love with his hit movie “The Five Heartbeats” and now wants to bring it to Broadway. Townsend and co-writer of the movie, Kennan Ivory Waynes would love for fans to see this on Broadway and we hope this happens.

Lastly, we must keep Donnie McClurkin in our prayers. The gospel singer was involved in a car accident and was hospitalized. McClurkin went on social media to thank God as well as the two people that helped him.

Make sure you check out 5 must see movies of faith.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up! News Roundup: Michelle Obama Adds Dates To Her Book Tour, Robert Townsend Wants To Create “The Five Heartbeats” Broadway Play & More was originally published on getuperica.com