Family Wins Lawsuit Against HOA Over Christmas Decorations

Christmas houses in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

Source: Jeff Grossman/WENN.com / WENN

A family in North Idaho recently won a four-year legal challenge after they said they were targeted because of their faith. According to The Christian Post the couple Jeremy and Kristy Morris were awarded $75,000 for the lawsuit against the West Hayden States First Addition Homeowners Association.

Furthermore, the couple is known for putting up Christmas decorations every year for several days with bright lights, that plays music as well as have actors perform the Nativity. They also give out free food and drinks at the show, which attracts thousands of visitors.

Nevertheless, the couple also raises money with this light show to give to local charities as well as children battling cancer.

SEE ALSO: Principal Bans All Things Christmas And Says Candy Canes Symbolize Jesus

Before moving into their new home in 2015 the family decided that they were going to continue with the Christmas celebration.

Jeremy received a letter from the HOA board stating, “I am somewhat hesitant in bringing up the fact that some of our residents are non-Christians or of another faith and I don’t even want to think of the problems that could bring up … we do not wish to become entwined in any expensive litigation to enforce long-standing rules and regulations and fill our neighborhood with the hundreds of people and possible undesirables.”

Moreover the couple believes the letter was written by several people on the board that disliked what they were doing. Jeremy decided to continue with the lawsuit because he believed his religious freedom was being obstructed.

Lastly, the family was harassed and didn’t like the fact certain people didn’t want them to “live out their faith.” Winning this lawsuit meant the world to them and they’re considering living in another HOA neighborhood.

Family Wins Lawsuit Against HOA Over Christmas Decorations was originally published on getuperica.com

