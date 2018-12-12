Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Do you ever have moments where you want to go off on someone? Erica Campbell has a special message for you and that’s not to act a fool.
The enemy has a way of provoking you and next thing you know, people are arguing and acting a fool. Erica realized that sometimes we think going off is the best way to solve a problem, but it’s not.
She wants you to keep your peace and remain cool. Remember that every actions sends a message that we can’t handle certain situations. Make sure you have a firm grip on your composure and don’t act a fool.
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
Ericaism: Don’t Act A Fool [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com