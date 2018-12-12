“The Five Heartbeats” Goes To Broadway

“Nights like this I wish raindrops would fall”…. one of the popular songs on Robert Townsend’s hit movie “The Five Heartbeats” is on it’s way to Broadway!!!

Robert Townsend says, The play will “tell a similar story with music that people know from the movie, but there is a composer, Grammy-Award winner, a guy who has won some big awards who already said he will write an original song for us.

The filmmaker told Deadline that he’s in negotiations with a Broadway producer and writing the play with Kennen Ivory Wayans,” his original partner on the movie script.

The story centers on the challenges endured by five male singers in a musical group during the rise of Motown.

Source: EURWEB.com

