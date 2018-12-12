Latest List Of School Closings And Delays

Here are the latest school closings and delays on this Wednesday 12/12/18, due to the icy roads from the recent snow storm in the triangle. The following is a list of the major public schools, log onto ABC11.com for a full list.

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed Caswell County Schools Closed Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed Chatham County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Durham Public Schools Closed, Teacher Workday Franklin County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Granville County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Halifax County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed Orange County Schools Closed Person County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday Vance County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday Wake County Public Schools Delayed 3 hours Warren County Schools Closed

