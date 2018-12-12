Latest List Of School Closings And Delays

2 reads Leave a comment
Here are the latest school closings and delays on this Wednesday 12/12/18, due to the icy roads from the recent snow storm in the triangle. The following is a list of the major public schools, log onto ABC11.com for a full list.
|Alamance Burlington Schools
|Closed
|Caswell County Schools
|Closed
|Chapel Hill/Carr Schools
|Closed
|Chatham County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Durham Public Schools
|Closed, Teacher Workday
|Franklin County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Granville County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Halifax County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Mecklenburg Co VA Schools
|Closed
|Orange County Schools
|Closed
|Person County Schools
|Closed, Opt. Workday
|Vance County Schools
|Closed, Opt. Workday
|Wake County Public Schools
|Delayed 3 hours
|Warren County Schools
|Closed
