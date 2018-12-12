CLOSE
Local
Latest List Of School Closings And Delays

Snow blankets the Washington region.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

 

Here are the latest school closings and delays on this Wednesday 12/12/18, due to the icy roads from the recent snow storm in the triangle.  The following is a list of the major public schools, log onto ABC11.com for a full list.

 

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed
Caswell County Schools Closed
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Closed
Chatham County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Durham Public Schools Closed, Teacher Workday
Franklin County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Halifax County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed
Orange County Schools Closed
Person County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Vance County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
Wake County Public Schools Delayed 3 hours
Warren County Schools Closed
school closings and delays

