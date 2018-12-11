Lil Duval Says His New Song Will Drop Before Christmas [VIDEO]

| 12.11.18
For years, Lil Duval has ruled the comedy scene. This year, he created the anthem of the year with his debut solo single “Smile (Living My Best Life)” which led to his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Now, the Jacksonville, Fla. native is looking to drop his new song before Christmas and he’s giving you a sneak peak of what you can expect.

Press play on the above sit down with Lil Duval for all of the details.

Lil Duval Says His New Song Will Drop Before Christmas [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

