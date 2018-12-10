Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Squat Heel Claps

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is focusing on strengthening the lower body. Watch as she demonstrates a workout that includes squat heel claps, mountain climbers and glute bridges. Follow the instructions up top in three rounds of 15 reps, each.

Ready? Let’s move!

