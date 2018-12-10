CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Squat Heel Claps

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

 

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is focusing on strengthening the lower body. Watch as she demonstrates a workout that includes squat heel claps, mountain climbers and glute bridges. Follow the instructions up top in three rounds of 15 reps, each.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Squat Heel Claps was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 5 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 7 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 week ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close