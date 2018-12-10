Faith Walking: Maybe It Was A Misunderstanding [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Did your friendship or relationship end because of a misunderstanding? Sometimes in life a conversation or words can be misunderstood and ruin relationships.
Erica Campbell spoke about how you might not speak to someone for years because a message was conveyed wrong or did something that wasn’t intentional. She wants us to take time to communicate and understand people.
Don’t hold people hostage for a misunderstanding and free yourself. Make sure in the future you communicate better and move forward.
