Faith Walking: Maybe It Was A Misunderstanding [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 12.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Did your friendship or relationship end because of a misunderstanding? Sometimes in life a conversation or words can be misunderstood and ruin relationships.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Erica Campbell spoke about how you might not speak to someone for years because a message was conveyed wrong or did something that wasn’t intentional. She wants us to take time to communicate and understand people.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: The Love Of Jesus Covers All Sin And Shame [VIDEO]

Don’t hold people hostage for a misunderstanding and free yourself. Make sure in the future you communicate better and move forward.

Make sure you check out some photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: Maybe It Was A Misunderstanding [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 days ago
12.08.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Professor Has Social Media…
 3 days ago
12.08.18
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 5 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 7 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 1 week ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 2 weeks ago
11.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close