Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Did your friendship or relationship end because of a misunderstanding? Sometimes in life a conversation or words can be misunderstood and ruin relationships.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Erica Campbell spoke about how you might not speak to someone for years because a message was conveyed wrong or did something that wasn’t intentional. She wants us to take time to communicate and understand people.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: The Love Of Jesus Covers All Sin And Shame [VIDEO]

Don’t hold people hostage for a misunderstanding and free yourself. Make sure in the future you communicate better and move forward.

Make sure you check out some photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: Maybe It Was A Misunderstanding [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com