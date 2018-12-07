CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Queen Naija Accused Of Swiping Pastor John P. Kee’s Melody For Her Hit “Karma,” Lawsuit Threatened

3 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

About My Father's Business Concert at the Indiana Convention Center - August 26, 2006

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

In a debate that stretches back to summertime, Queen Naija has allegedly been threatened with a lawsuit after being accused of stealing a melody from a popular gospel artist, Pastor John P. Kee who reportedly alleges that Queen’s Billboard charting song “Karma” swiped a melody from his 2012 song “Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story).” The issue initially blew up on social media with fans of the pastor instigating about the two songs having similar hooks.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Back in June, Pastor Kee responded to Queen, who prides herself as being a songwriter, for dismissing the claims on her IG live stories. He wrote in a comment, “never would I try to shame a young artist! But be advised I’m not just an old gospel artist! I’m a business man,” he replied. “I’ve been a publisher for over 35 years. This is bigger than her. Staff, producers, management, agents, etc. should have handled this properly out the gate.”

Queen replied on twitter with, “First of all, while I was writing “Karma”… that gospel song was nowhere in my mind. Y’all act like people can’t think of the same melodies, and trust me. That melody ain’t nothing crazy. People will take anything and run with it.”

Here is the tweet:

It seems the issue is back on the forefront as Queen Naija released new tweets addressing it:

Listen to two songs below and compare the sound of them for yourself. 

 

 

What do you think? 

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Queen Naija Accused Of Swiping Pastor John P. Kee’s Melody For Her Hit “Karma,” Lawsuit Threatened was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Vince McMahon Is Bringing His XFL Football League…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 4 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 7 days ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 7 days ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 7 days ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 1 week ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 1 week ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 1 week ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 4 weeks ago
11.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close