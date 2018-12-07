Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In a debate that stretches back to summertime, Queen Naija has allegedly been threatened with a lawsuit after being accused of stealing a melody from a popular gospel artist, Pastor John P. Kee who reportedly alleges that Queen’s Billboard charting song “Karma” swiped a melody from his 2012 song “Life & Favor (You Don’t Know My Story).” The issue initially blew up on social media with fans of the pastor instigating about the two songs having similar hooks.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Back in June, Pastor Kee responded to Queen, who prides herself as being a songwriter, for dismissing the claims on her IG live stories. He wrote in a comment, “never would I try to shame a young artist! But be advised I’m not just an old gospel artist! I’m a business man,” he replied. “I’ve been a publisher for over 35 years. This is bigger than her. Staff, producers, management, agents, etc. should have handled this properly out the gate.”
Queen replied on twitter with, “First of all, while I was writing “Karma”… that gospel song was nowhere in my mind. Y’all act like people can’t think of the same melodies, and trust me. That melody ain’t nothing crazy. People will take anything and run with it.”
Here is the tweet:
It seems the issue is back on the forefront as Queen Naija released new tweets addressing it:
Listen to two songs below and compare the sound of them for yourself.
What do you think?
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
- Watch Faith Evans Belt Out “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” At Kim Porter’s Funeral
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
Queen Naija Accused Of Swiping Pastor John P. Kee’s Melody For Her Hit “Karma,” Lawsuit Threatened was originally published on getuperica.com