Here’s How Much Snow You Might Get In Your Neighborhood This Weekend

We’ve been talking about it for a week and we finally have an idea as to how much winter weather we’ll receive this weekend.

Currently, meteorologists are predicting rain, snow and a wintry mix. What you receive could vary based on slight variations of temperature. Currently, it’s thought that areas south and east of Raleigh will mostly receive rain. Rain could total two inches, according to ABC11. Wake County could receive 1-3 inches of snow. Durham could receive 3-6 inches. Orange County could receive as much as 8 inches of snow.

 

 

