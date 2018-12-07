CLOSE
List Of Free Weekend Events From Community Calendar

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  NOTE: *Due to the snow forecast, be sure to check to see if Sunday events are still happening.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Cardiovascular Health
Event Date: 12/08/2018
Event Time:
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: St. John AME
Address Line 1: 3001 Tryon Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC , 27603
Event Description: Free event to the public to learn about cardiovascular/heart health during this holiday season. This event will teach you how to recognize signs and triggers and how to remain as healthy as possible without missing too many of your favorites!
Event Contact: Elaine Hall
Event Contact Number: 9195534447

 

 

: Gospel Musical Concert
Event Date: 12/09/18
Event Time: 3:00PM
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Young Missionary temple CME Church
Address Line 1: 2901 Sanderford Road
City, State, Zip: Raleigh
Event Description: The Bass Sisters and Company are in Concert.
Event Contact: Cheryl Garris
Event Contact Number: 9198324347
Event Contact Email: ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: ymtcmechurch.org

 

 

 

 

40th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date: 12/03-7/2018 and 12/09/2018
Event Time: 7:00 Nightly (Mon-Fri) and Sunday Finale 12/09/18 at 6:00 p.m
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Mt. Zion Christian Church
Address Line 1: 3519 Fayetteville Street
City, State, Zip: Durham ,N.C. 27707
Event Description: 40th Pastoral Anniversary for

Pastor Donald Q. Fozard, Sr. and Prophetess Nora L. Fozard

“WE HAVE COME THIS FAR BY FAITH”
Event Contact: Christina Taylor
Event Contact Number: 919-423-5833/919-688-4245
Event Contact Email: Taylorchris1003@gmail.com

 

 

Holiday PopUp Shop
Event Date: 12/08/2018
Event Time: 9am-1pm
Is this event FREE?: YES
Venue Name: Durham Center for Senior Life
Address Line 1: 406 Rigsbee Ave.
City, State, Zip: Durham, NC,27701
Event Description: Don’t miss this one day shopping extravaganza. Mark off your Christmas checklist with a variety of clothing, jewelry, holiday gift, and food vendors.
Event Contact: Janae Brown
Event Contact Number: 704-877-1930
Event Contact Email: janae.brown@dcslnc.org

 

 

 

