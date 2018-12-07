List Of Free Weekend Events From Community Calendar

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. NOTE: *Due to the snow forecast, be sure to check to see if Sunday events are still happening. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Cardiovascular Health Event Date: 12/08/2018 Event Time: — Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: St. John AME Address Line 1: 3001 Tryon Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC , 27603 Event Description: Free event to the public to learn about cardiovascular/heart health during this holiday season. This event will teach you how to recognize signs and triggers and how to remain as healthy as possible without missing too many of your favorites! Event Contact: Elaine Hall Event Contact Number: 9195534447

: Gospel Musical Concert Event Date: 12/09/18 Event Time: 3:00PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Young Missionary temple CME Church Address Line 1: 2901 Sanderford Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh Event Description: The Bass Sisters and Company are in Concert. Event Contact: Cheryl Garris Event Contact Number: 9198324347 Event Contact Email: ymtcmechurch@yahoo.com Event Web Site: ymtcmechurch.org

40th Pastoral Anniversary Event Date: 12/03-7/2018 and 12/09/2018 Event Time: 7:00 Nightly (Mon-Fri) and Sunday Finale 12/09/18 at 6:00 p.m Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mt. Zion Christian Church Address Line 1: 3519 Fayetteville Street City, State, Zip: Durham ,N.C. 27707 Event Description: 40th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Donald Q. Fozard, Sr. and Prophetess Nora L. Fozard “WE HAVE COME THIS FAR BY FAITH” Event Contact: Christina Taylor Event Contact Number: 919-423-5833/919-688-4245 Event Contact Email: Taylorchris1003@gmail.com

Holiday PopUp Shop Event Date: 12/08/2018 Event Time: 9am-1pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Durham Center for Senior Life Address Line 1: 406 Rigsbee Ave. City, State, Zip: Durham, NC,27701 Event Description: Don’t miss this one day shopping extravaganza. Mark off your Christmas checklist with a variety of clothing, jewelry, holiday gift, and food vendors. Event Contact: Janae Brown Event Contact Number: 704-877-1930 Event Contact Email: janae.brown@dcslnc.org

