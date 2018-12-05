Man Accused Of Stripping Naked And Climbing Into Fountain At Church Pleads Not Guilty

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Many of us go to church to hear the word of God and gain a closer relationship with him. For a man in North Dakota he had other plans when he arrived at Spirit of Life Catholic Church.

According to the Review Journal, 21-year-old, Zachary Burdick was asked to leave the church when he was allegedly trying to bless members. He later returned stripped naked, climbed into the fountain and walked down the aisle in front of the congregation including young children.

Moreover, police say he was high on drugs that day in October. He recently pleaded not guilty to the indecent exposure charge as well as disorderly conduct.

Lastly, a trial date has not been set but if found guilty could face up to five years in prison.

