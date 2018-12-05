CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Let’s All Cringe Together As Trump And Obamas Shake Hands At Bush Funeral

15 reads
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

If only we could have thought bubbles pop up over the heads of everyone sitting on the front row.

Watch as Trump sits down at the funeral of George H.W. Bush and shakes the hands of President Obama and Michelle Obama. Also note that Hillary Clinton is NOT turning her head one inch to acknowledge Trump!!

Read More: North Carolina Native Makes Debut On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

 

 

Celebrities Attend Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

#BlackTwitter Thinks Cardi B & Offset Broke Up Because Offset Was Caught Cheating Again

30 photos Launch gallery

#BlackTwitter Thinks Cardi B & Offset Broke Up Because Offset Was Caught Cheating Again

Continue reading #BlackTwitter Thinks Cardi B & Offset Broke Up Because Offset Was Caught Cheating Again

#BlackTwitter Thinks Cardi B & Offset Broke Up Because Offset Was Caught Cheating Again

[caption id="attachment_3019464" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset are reportedly calling it quits, at least that's what the Bardi gang rapper said in a video addressing her fans on Instagram. The announcement sent the Internet in an emotional frenzy with people caught between it being a publicity stunt and those who think Cardi got tired of Offset's cheating ways. Cardi, who referred to offset as her "baby's father" in the beginning of the clip, took to Instagram to deliver the upsetting update. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq_pb64Fzl8/ Offset acknowledged the post and left the comment, "Y'all won." Cardi gave little information about the break up, but offered a simple "[we] grew out of love." According to Cardi, they're still business partners and friends. According to Cardi, the breakup has been some time in the making. The fashion-forward superstar is trending on Twitter right now with #BlackTwitter sleuths attempting to get to the bottom of the breakup and it appears Offset was caught up in an alleged cheating scandal before Cardi announced the two are parting ways. Offset allegedly propositioned an IG personality by the name of Cuban Doll. Apparently Cuban Doll was "outed" by a friend-turned-enemy who posted alleged screenshots of a conversation with Offset requesting a threesome. There's a blurry picture of what appears to be Offset on Facetime with a blurry image of a woman. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq-fpdpAeOJ/ Offset denied the allegations in a tweet and delete. I never tried to convo with you h*es. Cap Cap Cap. Leave me and my fam out the cap. Bust *ss h*es with no bag. Good on the thots. Another girl, Summer Bunni posted a message on Instagram addressing her fans, saying she didn't want to be the cause of another woman's pain. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrAuPO7FFYV/ Here's what's being said on these #BlackTwitter streets.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Let’s All Cringe Together As Trump And Obamas Shake Hands At Bush Funeral was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 2 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 5 days ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 5 days ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 5 days ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 5 days ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 1 week ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 1 week ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 4 weeks ago
11.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close