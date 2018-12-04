How Brian Courtney Wilson’s “Give Me A Star” Is Inspiring People Not To Settle For Darkness [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Brian Courtney Wilson is one of the many voices you can hear on the Motown Gospel Christmas album that was recently released. He believes this is one of those albums you put on and can listen to from beginning to end.

Nevertheless, Brian sings “Give Me A Star,” and thinks that it isn’t just relevant for the holidays. The song shows fans not to settle for the darkness around you and walk more towards the light.

Although on the news there is so much negativity in it he said we must, “Keep shinning the light of Jesus.”

Moreover, as believers we can’t settle for less and must focus on hope when we can’t find the answers.

This song was sung by Cece Winans and Bebe Winans as well as others in the past. On the album fans can also hear Lexi, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kenny Latimore and more.

Lastly, Brian said that this song is a, “Call to really herald that Jesus is still in the world and working.”

Make sure you listen to the full interview to hear what he has plans for the holiday as well as what else he’s working on.

