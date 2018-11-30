Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Talk about a surprise in terms of Netflix news.

After letting Luke Cage go along with Iron Fist, the streaming service announced late Thursday that they were cancelling Daredevil, the longest running Marvel series on Netflix.

The show had just completed its third season.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” the company said, per Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

With Daredevil‘s cancellation, there is only two shows under the Marvel umbrella on Netflix: The Punisher and Jessica Jones. There’s no word on whether or not Daredevil will return on Disney’s streaming service when it launches.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” Marvel and Netflix said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.”

Netflix Cancels 'Daredevil' After Three Seasons

