Melissa’s “Pick Hit” Of The Week

Kimberly Chanté is a new upcoming young Gospel Artist with a fresh anointed sound… and she’s locally from Durham, NC. She is Melissa’s Pick Hit artist of the week. Listen to the interview and hear more about her journey and how you can keep up with her on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/public/Kimberly-Chante?page=3

BIO

Is a 31 year old native of Durham, North Carolina. She has been singing since she was 3 years old. She is currently the Praise & Worship Leader at Eagles Summit Christian Fellowship Church located in Durham, North Carolina under the leadership of Pastor James and Co-Pastor Sandra Lilly. Kimberly Chanté has opened up and has sung background vocals for many of today’s gospel greats! Kimberly Chanté’ is aware of her gift but she relies on the anointing to carry her gift to uplift the name of Jesus. Her motto is “each one reach one” and through her music ministry is how she reaches God’s people. Kimberly Chante ‘ has released her debut single entitled “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made” on November 13th, 2018 which is available now on all music digital outlets.

