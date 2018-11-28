CLOSE
Body Found In Robeson County

After 3 weeks of looking for 13 year old Hania Aguilar, FBI agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives are following a tip which lead them to find a body in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the body was found along Wire Grass Road Tuesday night, has been removed from the scene and is on the way to the state crime lab in Raleigh for identification and an autopsy.

On Monday, Nov. 5, Aguilar was forced into a green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.

