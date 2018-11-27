Y’Anna Crawley Delivers Soulful Tribute To Aretha Franklin With “How I Got Over”

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Y’Anna Crawley is not only a “Sunday Best” alumni, but is a Stellar Award winning recording artist with an amazing voice. According to The Gospel Guru, the singer is back and decided to lend her voice to honor The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Crawley delivered an unforgettable version of “How I Got Over” for fans. Her voice will give you chills as she sings the song and make you want to play it several times over.
SEE ALSO: Pastor Marvin Sapp Is Looking For Gospel’s Next Great Vocal Talent
Make sure you check out Y’Anna Crawley singing “How I Got Over” below and let us know what you think of it.
See photos of artists at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
- Kirk Franklin’s Biological Father Passes Away
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
1. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red Carpet Snoop DoggSource: 1 of 57
2. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 2 of 57
3. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 3 of 57
4. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 4 of 57
5. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 5 of 57
6. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 6 of 57
7. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 7 of 57
8. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 8 of 57
9. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 9 of 57
10. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 10 of 57
11. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 11 of 57
12. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 12 of 57
13. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 13 of 57
14. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 14 of 57
15. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 15 of 57
16. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 16 of 57
17. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 17 of 57
18. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 18 of 57
19. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 19 of 57
20. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 20 of 57
21. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 21 of 57
22. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 22 of 57
23. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 23 of 57
24. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 24 of 57
25. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 25 of 57
26. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 26 of 57
27. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 27 of 57
28. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 28 of 57
29. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 29 of 57
30. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 30 of 57
31. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 31 of 57
32. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 32 of 57
33. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 33 of 57
34. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 34 of 57
35. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 35 of 57
36. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 36 of 57
37. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 37 of 57
38. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 38 of 57
39. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 39 of 57
40. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 40 of 57
41. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 41 of 57
42. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 42 of 57
43. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 43 of 57
44. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 44 of 57
45. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 45 of 57
46. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 46 of 57
47. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 47 of 57
48. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 48 of 57
49. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 49 of 57
50. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 50 of 57
51. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 51 of 57
52. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 52 of 57
53. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 53 of 57
54. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 54 of 57
55. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 55 of 57
56. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 56 of 57
57. 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red CarpetSource: 57 of 57
Y’Anna Crawley Delivers Soulful Tribute To Aretha Franklin With “How I Got Over” was originally published on getuperica.com