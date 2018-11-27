CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Y’Anna Crawley Delivers Soulful Tribute To Aretha Franklin With “How I Got Over”

Y’Anna Crawley is not only a “Sunday Best” alumni, but is a Stellar Award winning recording artist with an amazing voice. According to The Gospel Guru, the singer is back and decided to lend her voice to honor The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Crawley delivered an unforgettable version of “How I Got Over” for fans. Her voice will give you chills as she sings the song and make you want to play it several times over.

Make sure you check out Y’Anna Crawley singing “How I Got Over” below and let us know what you think of it.

