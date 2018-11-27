Faith Walking: Don’t Let Mean People Make You Mean [VIDEO]

How do you deal with mean people? Erica Campbell knows that there are messed up people in the world and in the church, but wants to make sure we’re dealing with them the right way.
She mentioned that the enemy uses them to be mean. Erica doesn’t want us wasting our time attacking them back and instead extend love and kindness.
She believes operating from a place with love and showing people the example of how God is working in your life. Deal with them in that positive way and move on.
