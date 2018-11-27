Chante Moore Gives Details On How Going Through Multiple Divorces Made Her Realize She Was The Common Denominator

Chante Moore has been a successful singer for quite some time, but never released a Christmas album. Her fans can now grab her album “Christmas Back To You” to help get in that holiday spirit.

Nevertheless, on this album she’s singing some of our favorite tunes such as “Merry Christmas Baby,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and more. She did this album and wants fans to show their love and attention to each other more than one day a year.

Many fans don’t know, but Moore is a preacher’s kid and it was in church where she found the love for singing. As far as her relationship with God goes, Moore was appreciative of the fact that her father helped her understand why building a bond with God was so important.

As she got older she said, “There comes a time where you must choose it for yourself.”

Moore is not only a singer, but also wrote her book “Will I Marry Me?”

She said, “After the last divorce I had to figure out and understand that I was the common denominator with it all.”

Lastly, asking herself different questions as well as writing down her attributes made her think would she even marry herself. She encouraged listeners to not just focus on the one day where you get married and if it’s about the dress and things like that to have a different kind of party until the person you truly want to be with comes into your life.

