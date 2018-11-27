CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital

0 reads
Leave a comment

An Active Shooter has been reported at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Tuesday. Montgomery County Police reportedly are investigating the situation.

Sources say all patients and staff have been moved to secure locations and have been advised to remain on lockdown until notified by security.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Md. 2nd district tweeted that he is at the Hospital but he is safe with others in a conference room.

Emergency response officials have not yet confirmed the situation but tweets and emails from people inside suggest that there is an issue going on.

We will have more on this as it develops.

Source: WJLA

Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 55 mins ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 1 week ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 3 weeks ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 3 weeks ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 1 month ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 2 months ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 2 months ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close