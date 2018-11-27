Travel Tuesday: Great Deals On Flights

Travel Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and it is slated to be the day to get a great deal on plane tickets.

According to the airfare prediction website Hopper, the number of flight sales on Travel Tuesday is expected to be double that of Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Here are a few of the best deals:

Southwest— Southwest is offering a $125 discount on US vacation packages and a $250 discount on international vacation packages. The discounts run through December 3.

Cathay Pacific— The Hong Kong-based airline’s deals include round-trip flights between the US and Asia for under $600, including Boston, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles to Hong Kong. The deals are available through November 27.

Aer Lingus— Irish Airline Aer Lingus is offering $50 off round-trip tickets on flights to Europe from cities including New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. West Coast cities such as Los Angles, San Francisco, and Seattle get a $100 discount on flights to Europe. This deal is available until 6:59 p.m. EST on November 28.

EasyJet— The British low-cost carrier is offering $64, or £50, discounts on more than 60,000 “City Breaks,” or its flight and hotel packages. For example, a three-night weekend trip to Barcelona from London includes flights and lodging for just $179, or £140, per person. No discount code necessary. The sale ends at midnight on November 28.

Alitalia— Italy’s national airline is offering discounts on its US routes, including $653 for a round trip between New York and Milan. This deal expires at midnight on November 27.

