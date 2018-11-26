CLOSE
Do you have an amazing singing voice? If the answer is “yes,” Marvin Sapp is looking for you for his new talent contest.

The Grammy nominated and Stellar Award winning artist has decided to launch this contest “So You Wanna Record with Marvin Sapp,” where the winner will record a digital single with him. This contest will take place on March 27th-March 29th in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Sapp is the senior pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center and recently celebrated his 15th anniversary as a pastor there. He also is the Metropolitan Bishop within the Global United Fellowship and is overseeing more than 100 churches in 19 states.

Lastly, the registration for this competition is open now. For more information on this contest visit here and good luck!

Pastor Marvin Sapp Is Looking For Gospel’s Next Great Vocal Talent was originally published on getuperica.com

